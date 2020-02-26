GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note - Image and video from previous Atlas Firearms robbery

A Triad gun store was hit again by robbers for the third time and in the same bizarre manner.

Greensboro police said someone robbed Atlas Firearms early Monday morning. Police said the suspect rammed the shop with a car. In July, burglars did the same thing. Investigators said multiple weapons were stolen this time around and they’re still working to get suspect information.

If you have any information call Greensboro Crime Stopper at 336-373-1000.

The hole that was knocked into the store is now covered by a metal board.

WFMY

An suv slammed into the Atlas Firearms store in Greensboro. Police said the person then stole several guns and cash.

WFMY News 2

OTHER RELATED STORIES

It happened again: Guns stolen after vehicle plows into Greensboro firearms store

Teen Arrested in Greensboro Firearms Store Burglary: Police

Guns Stolen After SUV Plows Into Greensboro Firearms Store: Police

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775