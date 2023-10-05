Thieves break into NC DMV Tags and Titles building, stealing ATM, Greensboro police say

Greensboro police said the suspect(s) broke the front glass of the NC DMV Tags and Titles building before tying the ATM to a vehicle and driving off.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thieves took off with an ATM located inside an NC DMV Tags and Titles building in Greensboro Friday, according to police.

The Greensboro Police Department said they were called to investigate a break-in on West Market Street.

When Greensboro police arrived, they said the suspect(s) appeared to have thrown a large rock to shatter the front glass before using a vehicle to ram the front doors/glass. That's when investigators said they used a chain to tie the ATM to a vehicle before pulling the machine out of the building, leaving parts behind.

Detectives said it is unclear how much money was taken from the ATM.

Investigators said it did not appear that they gained entry to the Galaxy Tobacco and Vape Store located beside the NC DMV Tags and Titles.

Damage to the structure is approximately 10,000. Total damages and losses are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

