Police arrest suspect allegedly connected to Winston-Salem attempted armed robbery

The arrest was made one week after the incident.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department arrested a suspect related to an attempted armed robbery that happened on the 500 block of VIne Street on Aug. 29.

A warrant for Jemmond Tremmal Washington was obtained on Sept. 1 for Attempted Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, according to police.

Police said members of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT team found and arrested Washington at his home on Sept. 5.

After searching his home, police recovered the knife that matched the description of the one used during the attempted armed robbery.

Washington is being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center with a $100,000.00 secure bond.

Wake Alerts alerted students of Wake Forest of the incident when there of a police presence in Wake Downtown at 2:31 p.m. on Aug. 29. Wake Alerts asked students to avoid the area until further notice. The all-clear was given at 2:55 p.m. that same day.

