HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are searching for an attempted carjacking suspect Friday morning.

Police say a man pulled a gun on another man and tried to steal his car in the area of Eastchester Drive and Penny Road. Police say the suspect didn't fire shots - he just turned and ran away. No one was hurt.

K9 units are tracking an area near Florence Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Text APP to 336-379-5775 to get the free WFMY News 2 app and keep up with everything happening in the Greensboro area.

RELATED: High Point police identify painter shot in doorway of High Point apartment

RELATED: A car followed her home, then shots rang out: High Point Police