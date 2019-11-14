GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are searching for a woman who tried to rob a local Walmart early Thursay morning.

Authorities were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Store on 1050 Alamance Church Road just after midnight.

The woman said she was armed as she demanded a cashier to open a register, but reportedly left before taking any money. She was last seen running towards Advance Auto.

She's described as a light-complexioned black woman, wearing a long blonde wig. She was wearing all black at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can report tips to the Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers line at 336-373-1000.