REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV theft from Lakeside K-9 Dog Training Services.

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing three people stealing a Polaris Xplorer 400 ATV. It happened on Saturday at the business located on US 158 West Reidsville.

Rockingham County Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for tips on crimes leading to an arrest. If you have any information call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Police K-9 'Rambo' Honored for His Service to the Greensboro Community, Law Enforcement

