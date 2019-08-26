REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV theft from Lakeside K-9 Dog Training Services.
The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing three people stealing a Polaris Xplorer 400 ATV. It happened on Saturday at the business located on US 158 West Reidsville.
Rockingham County Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for tips on crimes leading to an arrest. If you have any information call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.
Police K-9 'Rambo' Honored for His Service to the Greensboro Community, Law Enforcement
Last Call For Randolph Sheriff’s Office K9 ‘Lizzy’ Is All Things Paw-dorable!
Burlington Police Dogs Get Fitted For Custom Ballistic Vests
OTHER CRIME STORIES
Around 60 Handguns, 3 Long Guns Stolen from Statesville Store, Police Say
Nearly $9,000 Stolen in Headphones from High Point Walmart
We Can't Make This Up: Archdale Woman Brings Meth To Her Court Appearance for Drug Charges, Deputies Say
'I Thought My Son Got Shot in the Head' 2-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet While $15,500 Diamond Ring Stolen From Boone Hotel Room