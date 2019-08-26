REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an ATV theft from Lakeside K-9 Dog Training Services.

The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing three people stealing a Polaris Xplorer 400 ATV. It happened on Saturday at the business located on US 158 West Reidsville.

Rockingham County Crime Stoppers pays up to a $1,000 cash reward for tips on crimes leading to an arrest. If you have any information call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.

Police K-9 'Rambo' Honored for His Service to the Greensboro Community, Law Enforcement

PHOTOS | Memorial Service for Greensboro Police K-9 Rambo Greensboro police K9 remember by community member with portrait. Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Rambo, a Greensboro Police K-9, died Friday night. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Funeral for police K-9 Rambo. Greensboro K-9 Officer 'Rambo' died Friday night. Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest Greensboro Police K9 Rambo laid to rest

Last Call For Randolph Sheriff’s Office K9 ‘Lizzy’ Is All Things Paw-dorable!

Burlington Police Dogs Get Fitted For Custom Ballistic Vests

OTHER CRIME STORIES

Around 60 Handguns, 3 Long Guns Stolen from Statesville Store, Police Say

Nearly $9,000 Stolen in Headphones from High Point Walmart

We Can't Make This Up: Archdale Woman Brings Meth To Her Court Appearance for Drug Charges, Deputies Say

'I Thought My Son Got Shot in the Head' 2-Year-Old Boy Grazed By Bullet While $15,500 Diamond Ring Stolen From Boone Hotel Room