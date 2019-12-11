Taylor Williams' aunt says she hasn't seen her niece in two and a half years.

She spoke by phone with First Coast News Monday night.

She said her sister didn’t completely cut off communication with their family, but Brianna wouldn’t answer texts from them for months.

“The only way we would hear from her is if we were reaching out to her," Williams' sister said. "We were asking, ‘How y’all doing? How is Taylor? Send me pictures... I never got it. It was always an excuse and now this. None of it is making sense.”

The aunt of the missing 5-year-old said family has no idea where Taylor could be. She told First Coast News at the last meeting her family had with detectives, they tried calling Brianna Williams twice and she didn’t answer.

“I sent her a [text] message asking, ‘Bri, what’s wrong? We’re here for you. You can talk to me," Williams' sister said. "Basically, telling her help me help her find the baby.”

She said the family never heard back from Brianna Williams. Her last conversation with her sister prior to Taylor’s disappearance was in June. According to the aunt, Brianna Williams told detectives their mother had watched Taylor at the end of October, and Brianna Williams picked Taylor up from their mom’s house.

“There’s no way that’s true,” Williams' sister said, adding they haven’t seen Taylor in more than two years. “I asked my mom, ‘Do you think somebody did something to her because she had this stuck in her mind, 'Okay I picked Taylor up.'"

“I’ve been trying not to think the worst [about Taylor’s disappearance], but when you know that everything that’s being told is an absolute lie, you have no choice but to think the worst," Williams' sister said. "I don’t believe in my heart that she has done anything to Taylor. I just feel like she knows what has happened to her and it’s almost like she’s willing to take the fall for it. Whatever it is.”

Taylor's aunt said she thinks Taylor's mom was involved with a man over the past six months who may know more about the girl's disappearance. She said she did think it was “strange” that her sister wasn’t searching for Taylor, and that she returned to work the day after reporting her missing.

As for why her sister moved from her Southside apartment to the Brentwood home, she was told her sister was paying for both places at the same time. She said her sister didn’t want to let the apartment go for fear of messing up her credit, but took the cheaper route on the house.

Taylor's aunt said she didn’t think it made sense that Brianna Williams would pay for two places at one time.

