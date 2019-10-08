Authorities raid illegal casino in Guilford County.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — An illegal casino in Guilford County and its business office in Randolph County were raided Friday by federal, state and local authorities.

ALE, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Randolph County Sheriff's Office and US Department of Homeland Security seized money, documents, and several illegal slot machines from R and R Business Center.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers requested ALE's gaming section to help with the investigation after numerous community complaints.

The investigation into the case is ongoing and felony charges are expected according to a Facebook post from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

