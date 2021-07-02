Authorities searching for homicide victim at Moore County rock quarry, officials say

According to Moore County officials, the homicide happened overnight in Asheboro and investigators called the Moore County Sheriff’s Office to help in the search.

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Investigators are looking for a North Carolina homicide victim at a rock quarry in Moore County Sunday, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

WNCN reported the search started around noon at the former Glendon Pyrophyllite Rock Quarry, which has been partially filled with water since it closed, according to Moore County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy Richard Maness said.

The station said the quarry is along Glendon-Carthage Road in northern Moore County.

Officials said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is also helping in the search.