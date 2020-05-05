CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An autopsy report for a 6-month-old son who was found dead in a cemetery shows the baby died from hypothermia due to environmental exposure to freezing temperature from being abandoned outdoors in a cemetery.

Tamara Jernel Brown has been charged with the murder of Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson, whose disappearance had prompted an Amber Alert in February.

Charlotteans awake on Saturday, February 24 to Amber Alert notifications on their phones. Police were asking for the public's help in locating the young boy, who hadn't been seen for more than a day. At the time, police said the mother and child had left their Matthews home, were spotted in uptown Charlotte, and then disappeared.

Late that Friday evening, Tamara Jernel Brown was located near Galleria Boulevard, where she was arrested and charged with robbery and assaulting an officer. The boy was not with her, which prompted authorities to issue the Amber Alert.

Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was found early Saturday morning dead inside Sharon Memorial Park in southeast Charlotte.

