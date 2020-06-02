GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aaron Andrews' family has been searching for answers since his death in June 2019. The 35-year-old died in Greensboro police custody.

On Wednesday, officials released Andrews' autopsy report. It states he most likely died because of a fatal irregularity of his heart beat. It says a heart muscle enlarged due to high blood pressure. The rise in blood pressure, the report says, came about because of a mix of drugs found in his system.

The autopsy says Andrews had a few injuries related to officer's restraining him, but it states those injuries did not contribute to his death.

The report also attributes Andrews' death to his erratic behavior at the scene. It says he even banged his head against the pavement.

The whole situation unfolded after a woman called police back in June, saying Andrews was trying to break into her home. Greensboro police arrived and tried to restrain Andrews after they say he started acting erratically.

Andrews then requested an ambulance. Officers got him into one, but he then became unconscious. Andrews died on his way to the hospital.

