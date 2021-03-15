LIVE | Autopsy results of 18-year-old shot by plain-clothed officer at funeral at center of news conference: Family of Fred Cox, Ben Crump speak

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and North Carolina activist, Rev. Greg Drumwright will speak at 11 a.m. outside the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The family of a man who was shot and killed by a Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy in plain clothes is speaking after receiving the results of the victim’s autopsy.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and North Carolina activist, Rev. Greg Drumwright will speak at 11 a.m. outside the Guilford County Courthouse in High Point. Fred Cox’s family and representatives are expected to release a statement on the autopsy report.

Cox was shot to death on Nov. 8, 2020, while attending a funeral in High Point.

"My only baby, he took my only baby," Frederick Cox's mom said during a news conference outside of Living Water Baptist Church on Jan. 22.

High Point Police said Cox was shot by the plain-clothed Davidson County Sheriff's Office deputy after a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of Living Water Baptist Church during the funeral. The deputy was there at the request of the family and to make contact with potential witnesses in the killing of Jonas Thompson, Jr., that happened a couple of weeks prior, an SBI spokesperson said.

The SBI said in January, a preliminary investigation revealed a plain-clothed Davidson County deputy opened fire after the drive-by and after “coming into contact with Cox.” The deputy “observed Cox with a handgun at the time {the deputy} discharged his weapon and other witnesses observed a handgun near Cox after he was shot,” the report said.

Crump, who has represented high-profile cases like the family of George Floyd, said that is a false narrative.

"Fred held the door to make sure others got out of harm’s way and he took the bullets," Crump said in January.

Crump also said Cox was a hero who died ushering two people inside the church, away from the drive-by gunfire that police believe to be gang-related.

"He's a hero, you can't kill a hero," Crump said.

During the initial investigation, an SBI spokesperson said they are awaiting the autopsy report before the case file is submitted to the district attorney.

Cox's family wants the name of the deputy to be released. The SBI said for the deputy’s safety, they have no plans to do so.

Cox leaves behind two infants, a 1-year-old and a 9-month-old.

The state NAACP president, Dr. T.A. Spearman and local president, Mr. Jimmy Adams, will also offer remarks at Monday’s news conference.