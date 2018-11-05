WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- An autopsy report reveals gruesome details of a Winston-Salem man who was dismembered.

In April of 2017, police discovered the remains of 75-year-old, John Agnew inside his home on Timberline Drive in Winston-Salem.

An autopsy report sources, investigative reports that Agnew’s body parts were found in a duffel bag in a bathroom at the house. Investigators also found knives and a hacksaw in the kitchen and a hatchet was on the couch. NCDOT workers later discovered part of Agnew’s body in a wooded area near Archdale.

Police later arrested a man who’s been charged with murder in Agnew’s death.

Police arrested Adrion Demare Whorley, of Rockingham who’s charged with First Degree Murder and Concealment of Death.

Police haven't elaborated on how the two men knew each other or if the crime was random.

