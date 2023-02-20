Neighbors urge for more police presence after violent weekend in Greensboro

Over the weekend, two assaults happened in Greensboro within 15 minutes of each other. Neighbors said they've had enough.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Over the weekend, two assaults happened in Greensboro within 15 minutes of each other. One of which, was a murder that happened on Autumn Drive right near where an 8-year-old girl was shot several weeks ago.

Most of the neighbors around the area said there need to be more police cars that patrol Eastern Greensboro.

They believe if law enforcement is more apparent, there will be fewer incidents like what we saw this weekend.

There were two incidents that took place in Greensboro this Saturday.

The first was on Chapel Ridge Road. Police said that was an aggravated assault that is being investigated.

The other incident was a murder on Autumn Drive. Investigators said Xavier Davis died from his injuries in this case. They said there are more victims in this investigation. Police did not say how many people were involved or the type of incident they were investigating.

If you remember, this is now the second incident in that area in the last couple of months.

An 8-year-old girl was shot several weeks ago while sleeping in her home on Autumn Drive.

Neighbors, along with Councilwoman Goldie Wells said something needs to be done to cut back on violent crime in the area.

Wells said, “I know that my constituents are looking to me and wanting me to do something about it and if I could I would. But it really is a difficult situation and it’s not just in Greensboro. It seems to be sweeping the country.”

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson is hosting a series of community meetings starting Monday night. These meetings are for the police department to connect with residents across the city and listen to any concerns they may have.

Each meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m. No RSVP is needed and residents should attend whichever location and date works best for them.

The next meetings will be at the Lindley Center on February 23rd located at 2907 Springwood Drive 27403.

Glenn McNairy Library on February 27th located at 4860 Lake Jeannette Road 27455.