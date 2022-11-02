$10,000 reward in unsolved Greensboro homicide case

20-year-old Autumn Miller and 22-year-old Gustav Brown were shot and killed on Drawbridge Parkway in Greensboro on January 3.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police continue to search for the person who shot and killed 20-year-old Autumn Miller and 22-year-old Gustav Brown.

Brown and Miller were killed on Drawbridge Parkway at midnight on January 3.

The total reward in the case is now up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward of $5,000, another $5,000 was donated by an anonymous person.

If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or have any information concerning this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.