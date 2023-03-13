x
Crime

Two arrested in deadly shooting on Avon Ave. in Burlington, police say

Police said Treyquan Becton, 21, and Micah Jamar Downey, 18, were arrested in connection to a double shooting that killed a man on Avon Avenue in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were charged in connection to a double shooting where one man died in Burlington, police say. 

Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue on Nov. 22.

Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting.

Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the scene.

Investigators continued to follow up on leads over the last several months and have arrested two suspects.

Police said 21-year-old Treyquan Becton, of Hillsborough, was taken into custody on March 8 in Onslow County and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center. 

Beckton has been charged with the following:

  • 1st Degree Murder
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill
  • Possession of a Stolen Firearm 

Police said Becton is being held without bond. 

Officers said 18-year-old Micah Jamar Downey, of Mebane, was arrested Monday. Downey was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center. 

Burlington police said he has been charged with:

  • 1st Degree Murder
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill
  • Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please call BPD at 336-229-3500.

