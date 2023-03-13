Two arrested in deadly shooting on Avon Ave. in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were charged in connection to a double shooting where one man died in Burlington, police say.
Burlington police responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Avon Avenue on Nov. 22.
Officers found two men suffering injuries from the shooting.
Christopher Moore, 32, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Quinnton Enoch, 24, died at the scene.
Investigators continued to follow up on leads over the last several months and have arrested two suspects.
Police said 21-year-old Treyquan Becton, of Hillsborough, was taken into custody on March 8 in Onslow County and transported to the Alamance County Detention Center.
Beckton has been charged with the following:
- 1st Degree Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
Police said Becton is being held without bond.
Officers said 18-year-old Micah Jamar Downey, of Mebane, was arrested Monday. Downey was transported to the Alamance County Detention Center.
Burlington police said he has been charged with:
- 1st Degree Murder
- Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent to Kill
- Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle
The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please call BPD at 336-229-3500.
