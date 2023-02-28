Two arrested after shooting on Avon Ave. in Burlington, police say

Burlington police said Jamel Garrett and Zion Corbett were arrested in connection to shooting a man on Avon Avenue.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two men were arrested Tuesday in connection to a shooting in Burlington, police say.

A man is expected to fully recover after a shooting on Avon Avenue Saturday.

Burlington police said a 31-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 1:30 a.m. that morning.

Officers said 22-year-old Jamel Garrett of Graham and 20-year-old Zion Corbett of Burlington are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill in connection to this shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.

