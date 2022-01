Police say it happened just before midnight on Sunday. No one was hurt.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after shots were fired at Avondale Trace Apartments on W. Wendover Avenue near Laurel Bluff Circle.

Officers responded to the scene around 11:50 p.m. Sunday night. Upon investigation, they discovered two different apartments, and one car was hit with gunfire.

Police did not report any injuries and have not released any suspect details.