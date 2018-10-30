ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Well, this is an awkward roommate situation.

Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man accused of taking and pawning his roommate's Xbox.

Deputies say Rahkeesh Tyree Mcmillan's roommate reported that her Xbox had been taken, and she suspected Mcmillan for the theft.

She told deputies Mcmillan had sold her Xbox to an unknown person and he was not able to get it back.

Investigators found out Mcmillan sold the Xbox to a Burlington pawn shop. They were able to match the gaming system by the serial number from the pawn shop and paperwork produced by his roommate.

Mcmillan was arrested and charged with felony obtaining property by false pretense and misdemeanor larceny.

