Baby dies in hot car in Richmond County

North Carolina ranks #6 in the nation for child hot car deaths, according to KidsAndCars.org.

ELLERBE, N.C. — A 22-month-old died Thursday after being left in a vehicle in Ellerbe at an unlicensed childcare facility, KidsAndCars.org reported.

According to KidAndCars.org, about 7% of child hot car deaths involve a child left in a childcare vehicle. North Carolina ranks #6 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 37 fatalities since 1991. The last two years were the worst years in history for child hot car deaths with a total of at least 107 children that died nationwide.

KidsAndCars.org has documented 5 deaths nationwide this year.

"We are currently much lower than the average number of hot car deaths for this time of year due to the pandemic, but we are concerned that the numbers will increase as routines continue to shift and families begin going back to work," said Amber Rollins, Director of KidsAndCars.org.