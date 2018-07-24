THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- Three men have been charged with murder after a baby died months after a pregnant woman was shot during an attempted robbery in Thomasville.

Davidson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an apartment on Myrtle Drive in reference to a shooting on January 3.

Investigators say three Lexington men planned to rob the place and there was a struggle between the homeowner and the suspects.

During the struggle, the homeowner's pregnant girlfriend, Haley Causey, was shot in the stomach.

Deputies say because of the shooting, Haley's baby was born prematurely and was expected to suffer from continuous medical issues. Investigators say Haley is also suffering from partial paralysis from the shooting.

On July 4, deputies responded to a call about the 6-month-old baby being unresponsive. The baby was transferred to Brenner Children's Hospital and died the next day.

Investigators presented evidence to the District Attorney's office suggesting that the baby died due to injuries during the January shooting.

The D.A.'s office requested a True Bill of Indictment for Murder under the Felony Murder Rule - which allows a suspect to be charged with Murder, when there is probable cause to believe that someone's death was the directly connected to a Felony crime by the suspect.

A Grand Jury indicted Joshua Norman, Jared Brackins, and D'Marco Acosta with Murder on July 20. All three men have a court date of August 27 in Superior Court and were placed back in the Detention Center with no additional bond.

