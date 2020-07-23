Forsyth County Sheriff's Office warns the public of baby formula shoplifting ring

Deputies conducted an investigation into the matter on Wednesday as several retail chains reported large amounts of baby formula being stolen.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of a shoplifting ring aimed at stealing baby formula. Deputies said they believe if the stolen formula has been sold to other stores or other people, it may not be safe.

Deputies conducted an investigation into the matter on Wednesday as several retail chains reported large amounts of baby formula being stolen.

According to deputies, the investigation identified multiple people of interest and revealed how the stolen baby formula was being stored.

El Rincon Latino was a location in which the formula was being sold. Deputies said due to the storage temperatures of where the milk was stored before being sold, makes the milk unsafe for babies due to the low nutritional value.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming. Anyone with information related to this investigation should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112.