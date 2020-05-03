WASHINGTON PARISH, La. — A woman was arrested after authorities say she was found passed out inside a car that had crashed into a Washington Parish field Wednesday night.

Sheriff Randy Seal said deputies also discovered a crying infant strapped into a child seat when they found the crashed car in a field near Highway 439 and Adams Road.

"It's almost unimaginable for a helpless infant to be subjected to such cruelty," Sherrif Seal said. "This easily could have been a more tragic situation."

Seal said it is unclear how the car ended up in the field.

The sheriff's office said 21-year-old Ashlin Faith Lewis was booked into the Washington Parish Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia, cruelty to a juvenile and possession of drugs in the presence of a juvenile.

Lewis is also being held on a warrant from the Bogalusa Police Department for a charge of battery on a healthcare worker.

Lewis and the infant were taken to Our Lady of Angels Hospital to be checked out. The child was then turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services custody.

The sheriff's office did not specify Lewis's relation to the child.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.