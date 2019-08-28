MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A six-week old infant found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine has died, according to the coroner.

The 6-week-old infant died Tuesday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Laquena Lanishia Bostic and Geames Kena Ratliff are being charged with unlawful neglect of child and possession of cocaine, according to reports.

The two were charged after Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a call on Sunday about an unresponsive infant at the Camelot Hotel on N. Ocean Boulevard.

A “white powdery substance was found in the room within close proximity to the victim child’s bottle,” police said.

A test confirmed the substance was positive “for the presence of cocaine.”

The child was in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at the time the warrants were issued but later passed away.

According to warrants, there were four other children in the hotel room at the time.

Ratliff, 37, of Rockingham, NC, is charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian and possession of cocaine. Ratliff was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond is set at $125,000.

Bostic faces charges of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person and possession of cocaine, according to warrants.