Greensboro Police say a baby and adult are okay after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of E. Wendover and Gatewood. Police say the driver of an SUV left the scene after crashing into another SUV carrying the adult and baby.

The SUV carrying the adult and baby flipped in the intersection.

Police say the baby was uninjured but was taken to the hospital just as a precaution.

Police have limited information on the suspect vehicle at this time, but believe it is an older, dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.