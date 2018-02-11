NORFOLK Va. (WVEC) — A Norfolk woman has been arrested after the parents of a 5-month-old baby said their child was injured by the babysitter.

27-year-old Veronica Turpin is charged with felony child abuse.

According to Breauna and Zachary Palmer, the couple took their infant daughter Harper over to a babysitter's home to be watched last month.

The sitter had previously looked over Harper, but after the child was dropped off, Breauna said she got a Facebook message telling her to come and pick up her child.

When Breauna got to the sitter's house, she saw her 5-month old daughter had a black eye and a swollen face.

"Her face was swollen her eye was swollen shut,” said Breauna. "Seeing her broke my heart. I was scared to talk to her at that point. She’s my 5-month-old, that’s my only child. Who hits a 5-month-old in the face?”

Harper was taken to CHKD, and luckily, she had no broken bones.

The Palmers then went to a Child Abuse Program clinic in Norfolk to make sure there are no other signs of abuse. Due to the extent of Harper's injuries, Child Protective Services reached out to Norfolk Police.

The Norfolk Police Department had its Special Crimes Unit detectives investigate the incident, and on Friday, Turpin was arrested and booked into jail.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC