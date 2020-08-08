Bad to the Bone | Forsyth Co. Sheriff K-9 team stylin’ and profilin’ with new tactical vests

After getting the bad guys, these good K-9’s deserve a lot more than just treats.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — No, doubt they’re bad to the bone. We’re talking about the fiercest deputies on the squad at the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

After getting the bad guys, these good K-9’s deserve a lot more than just treats. Now, the K-9’s will stay protected to the fullest thanks to a generous donation.

The K-9 squad got brand new fitted K-9 Storm Inc. SWAT tactical vests thanks to Spikes K-9 Fund. The vests include custom-fit ballistic protection and level 2A armor. We must admit, it's tailored to perfection.