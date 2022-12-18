x
Crime

Man barricaded in Greensboro taken into custody

Greensboro Police officers recieved a call about a weapons incident and when officers arrived on scene, a man was barricaded inside a home.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police officers responded to Central Avenue in reference to a weapons incident around 8:20 pm Saturday. 

When officers arrived, one subject was barricaded inside the residence.

Investigators said the barricaded subject had discharged a weapon into a vehicle around 7:15 p.m. on Avalon Road before arriving to Central Avenue.

Patrol officers immediately began attempting negotiations and the Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded.

After nearly 5 hours, officers were able to peacefully take the subject into custody at approximately 1:00 a.m. Sunday without further incident.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Larry Cobey Quick from Greensboro.

Charges are pending and additional updates will be provided.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip.

 All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

