Disha Allen, 25, was shot to death when someone opened fire on a crowd gathered for a celebration of life. 13 people were reported hurt.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A 4-year-old girl in Humble woke up without her mother Monday after the young woman was killed in a Baytown shooting.

Disha Allen, 25, was shot and killed Sunday night when someone opened fire on a crowd that had gathered for a celebration of life, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Thirteen people were injured in the shooting in the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown. The gunman got away.

According to Allen's sister, Disha was the mother of a 4-year-old girl who has a birthday in the next couple of weeks. She said her family is "devastated" and that Disha was an "amazing human and mother."

"Disha was always smiling. She was always happy, loved her daughter. Nobody came before her daughter," Cousin Myria said. "I hate this, man."

Myria said they were best friends and recently returned from a trip to Puerto Rico together.

"This is messed up man, messed up. My cousin did not deserve that. She didn’t, she didn’t," Myria said.

The sister told KHOU 11 News that Disha went to the vigil to celebrate the life of her daughter's godfather, who was recently shot and killed in Baytown. The Humble woman's young daughter stayed with her grandparents that night and did not attend the vigil.

Co-workers of Disha's mother have set up a GoFundMe.com account to help pay for funeral expenses. If you'd like to help, here's the link.

Gonzalez said some of the victims of the shooting could be children since the bounce house at the scene was full of kids when the shots were fired.

The motive for the drive-by shooting isn't known, Gonzalez said.

The Baytown Police Department is helping with the investigation, according to Chief John Stringer.

"If a crime, especially a crime of violence, is committed against a person in our city, we will bring all resources to bear," Stringer said in a statement. "We will identify the offenders and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law, advocating for the victims and victim’s families.”

If you have any information, call HSCO at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).