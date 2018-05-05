Surry County, NC -- The Surry County Sheriff’s office is urging folks to be aware of an e-mail scam attempting to gain personal knowledge by offering financial and debt consolidation services.

On May 4, the sheriff’s office received a report about the scam. They learned that it included a picture of Sheriff Jimmy Combs, that read ‘Your Facebook Friend Jimmy Combs,’ along with the financial and debt information as previously mentioned.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are working hard to find those responsible.

Those who have received a similar e-mail are asked to contact the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 401-8900 and ask for Lieutenant J.D. Briles.

