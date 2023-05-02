Man accused of beating Brothers Pizzeria manager pleads guilty

He was sentenced to was sentenced to 22-46 months in prison.

Brandon Juwan Sessoms pleaded guilty to charges of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury, as well as multiple drug and firearm offenses from unrelated incidents, according to the DA's office.

The pizzeria employee, Scotto di Frega, was working as the manager in early Dec. 2021 around 2:30 a.m. A fight broke out between customers and Frega attempted to break up the fight, the DA's office reports.

Sessoms approached Frega from behind and punched him, closed fist, on the side of the head. This knocked Frega against the wall, causing him to fall down onto the bench inside a booth, according to the DA's office.

Sessoms punched Frega in the head again, kicked him, stomped on him four times, and kicked him again, according to the DA's office. He then rejoined the original fight.

Winston-Salem Police arrived at the scene, the DA's office reported, and found Frega in and out of consciousness.

Frega was taken to a hospital and was treated for several injuries, including an acute concussion. He was also forced to alter the hours of his business and increase security, according to the DA's office.

Police were able to review surveillance footage of the incident and used the video to identify Sessoms as the perpetrator, according to the DA's office.

Sessoms turned himself in to police in Dec. 2021.

Sessoms was sentenced to 22-46 months in prison.

