Beauty Couch was found in the woods next to her home located near Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTELL, Ga. — Sorrow consumed the broken hearts of an Austell family after a 22-year-old influencer was found dead in a wooded area next to a torched car.

"They took my baby’s last breath. Why would they do that? Why would they do this to my baby? That’s my baby, they took my heart away from me," said Kimberly Couch, the influencer's mother.

Beauty Couch was found in the woods next to her home located near Joe Jerkins Boulevard and Landers Street on Wednesday. Fire officials initially responded to the area for a brush fire, when they found a car engulfed in flames. Officials went to speak to the owner of the car, which was registered to a parent of Beauty's.

Cobb County Police concluded that foul play was suspected in the 22-year-old's death and are still trying to figure out what led to her death.

"When they went and spoke to the owner that’s when they discovered that their daughter had not been seen since the previous morning so due to this, that’s what led them back to the location trying to see if maybe she was nearby and that’s when they found her in the wood line," said Officer Aaron Wilson.

Her parents realized she had not been seen since the morning before leading fire officials to soon find the gruesome discovery.

Beauty gained notoriety after winning several skating competitions where she also showcased her dance skills.

"I can’t imagine her being in this situation at all because she was so lovable, so caring, so fun, and so amazing. She impacted a lot of people and she did nothing to anybody for anyone to want to do her like this," said her sister, Leila Brown.

Brown could not hold back her emotions after hearing of her sister's death.

"My sister was found in these woods like an animal. They said her car was burnt up and they found her just lying there," said the grieving sister.

Family members are also asking for the public's help in gathering any information that could lead to answers or justice for the influencer.

The Austell community is planning to gather where Beauty's body was found for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to the influencer on Friday at 8:30 p.m. Another vigil will happen on Sunday night.