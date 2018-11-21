GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police are investigating a suspected shoplifting and assault tonight around 8:15 at the Belk in Friendly Center.

Police say a Belk employee with the Loss Prevention Unit tried approaching a teenage girl suspected of shoplifting from the store.

The girl reportedly struck the employee in the face and took off with a group of people.

Police say the suspects were gone by the time they got there.

The employee is okay. Police will be reviewing security footage from the store.

