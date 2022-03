Officers responded to Bellevue Street in reference to a shots fired call before 5 p.m. Saturday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 25-year-old man has died after a shooting Saturday.

According to Greensboro police, officers responded to Bellevue Street in reference to a discharge of a firearm before 5 p.m.

Investigators said Demarcues Shaquan Whitney, of Greensboro was identified as the man who died.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.