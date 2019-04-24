FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A bicyclist hit by a Fairfax County police officer is now facing charges in the accident, police said.

The officer was stopped at a traffic light, waiting to turn right onto Richmond Highway. The cyclist, Thomas Crawley, 55, was riding on the sidewalk of the southbound side of Richmond Highway, the release said.

Crawley continued onto Fordston Road without stopping, disregarding the pedestrian signal. The officer officer then entered the intersection, hitting Crawley.

The Fairfax County Police Department said their investigation showed the officer had the right of way to drive through the intersection, which is why Crawley is being charged.

The officer administered first aid and called an ambulance. Crawley was taken to a hospital with minimal injuries.

Crawley was charged with "Fail to Pay Full Time and Attention," the release said.

Officials said an administrative investigation is being conducted.

