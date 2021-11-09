Police investigating after bicyclist injured, ran off roadway in Boone

Detectives said the person of interest was driving a black pickup truck, with an attached trailer hauling tires.

BOONE, N.C. — High Country Crime Stoppers and Boone police are searching for answers after a bicyclist was ran off the roadway Monday in Boone.

According to High Country Crime Stoppers, the bicyclist was ran off the road on Jefferson Road.

Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling north on Jefferson Road, when a black pickup truck with an attached trailer hauling tires passed the bicyclist too closely and ran the bicyclist off the roadway causing injury.

If you have any information call Boone police at (828) 268-6900.

