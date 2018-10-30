HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Citizens alerted the sheriff’s office to a possible drunk driver in a big rig, leading to a lengthy chase west of Houston overnight, deputies say.

The driver had an adult female passenger and two small children in the cab during the hour-long pursuit, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The chase started at about 10 p.m. near Queensland and Clay in west Harris County.

The driver allegedly refused to stop for deputies and went into northwest Harris County before heading south again. He got onto Katy Freeway westbound, avoid spike strips along the way.

“The driver at times attempted to run over deputies,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “Also spikes were deployed to no avail to strip the tires. He kept driving.”

Eventually the suspect’s tires failed, and he came to a stop near Waller County.

Intoxicated truck driver still kept driving until finally coming to a stop. pic.twitter.com/1wHC2c3XQf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 30, 2018

The driver, 37, was arrested without further incident. That’s when deputies found the woman, an 8-year-old and a 1-year-old in the vehicle as well.

Metro for KHOU 11

“This is a situation that – just very thankful that our deputies were able to draw to a conclusion,” said Gonzalez. “We’re glad the children weren’t hurt, and we were able to make an arrest.”

One deputy was involved in a wreck during the pursuit but was not hurt. Gonzales says another deputy hurt his hand while deploying a spike strip.

No other injuries or incidents were reported.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

