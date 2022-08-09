Employee shoots co-worker at restaurant owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss

It happened at Blaze Steak and Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night.

ATLANTA — A suspect is on the run after shooting a co-worker at a well-known South Fulton restaurant owned by a local celebrity.

It happened at Blaze Steak and Seafood off Cascade Road on Wednesday night. The restaurant is owned by 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

South Fulton Police Lt. Rogers said an employee was involved in some sort of fight and fired their gun, striking another employee in the arm. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the shooter who left before police arrived.

The restaurant opened in 2020 and is named after the couple's daughter. They also own Old Lady Gang Southern Cuisine in East Point.

Three people were shot in 2020 after a man entered the Old Lady Gang restaurant and targeted another man, East Point Police Capt. Allyn Glover said at the time. Two bystanders were also shot in that incident and all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both restaurants have been featured multiple times on the Bravo reality TV show.