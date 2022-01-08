Affidavit: Blind Tiger destroyed evidence, blocked police, didn't help 19-year-old shot

The NC ABC Commission said no Blind Tiger employees tried to help the 19-year-old who'd been shot and the bouncer's gun was found stashed away inside.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Court documents allege a Greensboro bar hindered police access to its building and destroyed evidence following a deadly shooting in its parking lot early Sunday morning.

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended ABC permits for The Blind Tiger in Greensboro on Friday. The suspension came nearly a week after police said a bouncer shot and killed a 19-year-old outside of the business. The bouncer, 28-year-old Jason Leonard, was charged with second-degree murder.

The Blind Tiger owner and manager are also facing charges. Alcohol Law Enforcement charged owner Bradford McCauley and manager Donald Beck with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. ALE also charged Beck with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

In addition, Leonard and another bouncer were charged with providing unlicensed armed security.

An affidavit filed by the NC ABC Commission provided a timeline and more details of what happened that night. The following information is attributed to the commission's findings.

Timeline: Fight, Shooting, Gun Stashed

The affidavit shares how the victim, Pedro Alegria, and his group of friends began their night at The Blind Tiger.

Investigators said Alegria, his girlfriend, and eight of their friends were not required to show IDs, only to state the year they were born. Five friends were under the age of 21. Everyone except Alegria's girlfriend was drinking alcohol.

Then around 2:10 a.m., investigators said a man at a nearby table made a derogatory remark at two of the men in Alegria's group of friends. The groups got into a fight, and investigators said Blind Tiger staff didn't intervene until things got physical and the friend groups were kicked out.

Once outside, the fight continued. The affidavit states a bouncer approached the fight and showed a gun. At 2:14 a.m., the bouncer fired the gun about five feet away from Alegria, hitting him in the neck. Alegria ran until he collapsed and died.

Investigators said that's when the bouncer went inside The Blind Tiger and his gun was placed under papers in a desk drawer in the office.

Shortly after the shooting, police tried to get into the building to determine if anyone was injured inside, "but two employees state it was private property and the police could not enter," the affidavit states.

Evidence Destroyed

The commission said The Blind Tiger employees did not help Alegria, hindered GPD's access to the building, and destroyed evidence by cleaning blood off a brick wall near the entrance.

"I observed an employee standing near the door to the gated outside patio of the establishment...the employee was repeatedly saying, 'They don't want nobody inside,'" Greensboro police officer E.P. Edmonds said in the findings.

Officer Edmonds went on to say that when approaching the gate, an employee blocked his entrance.

"I reached for the gate to open it as I asked the employee if the victim was inside the business. The employee then moved to stand in front of the gate door to prevent me from entering the business and said, 'No, no victim is inside,' The employee repeatedly advised that there was no one inside and that the victim was not inside the business," Edmonds stated.

Edmonds goes on to say that he heard screaming coming from the back parking lot and ran to meet other officers who had found Alegria shot.

Repeated Shootings

The commission said conditions are "sufficiently hazardous" at the bar and that law enforcement and emergency personnel are at a "substantial risk" when going to the location.

"The disregard for safety by continuing sales and service of alcoholic beverages, despite the ongoing violence and repeated shootings causing serious injury to patrons, creates a hazardous environment for the public," the affidavit states.

There have been three shootings at the business in 2022. Two of them happened within a week in April.

WFMY News 2 reached out to The Blind Tiger's attorney about the allegations. He declined to comment.