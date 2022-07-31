Blind Tiger bouncer facing charges in shooting that left 1 dead

Greensboro police said Jason Leonard, 28, is charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing Pedro Alegria, 19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting Sunday at the Blind Tiger in Greensboro.

The victim has been identified as Pedro Alegria, 19.

Jason Leonard, 28, is facing charges for second-degree murder after the shooting. Police said Leonard is a bouncer for the nightclub and was working that night.

Greensboro police responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Alegria shot. He died at the scene.

Police haven't said what led up to the shooting, but said a gun was not recovered from the victim.

The shooting comes after the business was temporarily closed in April for investigation following two shootings.

The temporary closure was ordered by the city of Greensboro.

The two shootings in April happened outside the Blind Tiger within a week of each other.

The investigations put the Blind Tiger on the Safety Review Board's radar, sparking the inspection.

City Councilmember Nancy Hoffmann spoke about the April shootings in a previous interview with WFMY News 2 and stressed the importance of dealing with the investigation appropriately.

"I know some of the conversations that you've heard is the Blind Tiger is being treated differently from any other club in town, I don't know, I hope not, it shouldn't be,” Hoffman said. “This happens to be in my district, District 4, the owner is an important businessperson in District 4 with restaurants on Walker Avenue."

Assistant city manager Nathaniel Davis said the goal of the investigations were to help provide safety for the community.

"We want our businesses to stay open. Whether it's a nightclub, a bar, a restaurant, or an event venue, we want them to operate and be in business. However, it is paramount that they do it safely,” Davis said.

No suspect information is available and there is no additional information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.