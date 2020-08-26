Body camera footage released after Greensboro police said man shot himself while running from traffic stop

The Greensboro Police Department said it petitioned for the release of the footage after “unsubstantiated claims” were made about the shooting incident.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police released body-worn camera footage as part of a court order.

Greensboro Police Department Cheif Brian James said the department petitioned for the release of the footage after “unsubstantiated claims” were made that officers shot an unarmed man during a traffic stop.

As part of the order, police released six videos of the stop, chase, and EMS rendering medical help.

Police said on Aug. 18 at 11:25 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle on West Meadowview Road for an equipment violation. Police said they believed those in the vehicle were involved in drug activity in the area. Officers said the passenger in the vehicle, Theotis Kindell, 34, of Orlando ran away from the vehicle.

Officers ran after Kindell but lost sight of him near Meadowview Road. Police said they heard a gunshot and found Kindell with a self-inflicted wound. Police said they found a gun, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia in Kindell’s bag. Police said they gave Kindell medical aid before he was taken to a hospital.

Police said they obtained warrants on Kindell for possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking schedule II, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Greensboro police said an investigation determined no officer fired a weapon and all officers involved in the incident clearly identified themselves as police officers.

In this video, James explains the videos were released to dispel false claims about the shooting and in an effort to have transparency with the community.

“I will say up front, no officer fired a weapon,” James said in the video. “The police department wanted to make these videos available to ensure that any and all inaccurate claims made could be addressed.”

VIDEO ONE

This video shows officers saying, “He’s jumping,” then getting out of their patrol car to chase Kindell.

You can hear an officer shout “Tase him, Tase him.”

While running after Kindell, the officer is heard saying, “Hands up!” Then the officer yells, “He’s got a gun! Drop the gun! Stop, stop! Stop!”

You can also hear the officer say, “He’s shot. He might have shot himself.” According to the video, it does not appear the officer fired his weapon.

You can hear the officer call for more officers to come to the back of a Super 8 Motel, then he stays with the gun.

You hear an officer say, “Got him, got him,” in this video.

After running a short distance, what sounds like a gunshot can be heard in the distance. Later in the video, officers find Kindell lying on the ground bleeding. Two officers ask him if he shot himself. Kindell says, “Yes.”

All of the officers gather around Kindell and tell him he’s going to be OK. One of the officers tells Kindell to roll on his side so he can check for an exit wound, the video shows.

Kindell can be heard saying, “Help me. I’m dying.”

Minutes later, EMS arrives and gives Kindell emergency care.

One officer holds a black cloth over Kindell’s wound and another officer tries to hold Kindell's hand as he begs for help.

Four additional body camera videos show different perspectives of the incident.

None of the videos appear to show an officer fired a weapon.