Body found on side of road in Stokes County

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — A man’s body was found on the side of the road in Stokes County last Friday, according to investigators.

According to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found on Payne Road.

Deputies said the man did not have any ID on him, so detectives have been working with local agencies trying to identify him.

Stokes County deputies said the cause of death is unknown and say they will be awaiting autopsy results.

If you have any information call Stokes County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8506.

