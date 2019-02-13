RURAL HALL, N.C. — Investigators believe they have found the body of a missing Rural Hall man, leading to an arrest of the man's roommate.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Williams, 40, was reported missing on Sunday, February 10 by his roommate.

However, Williams’ parents believed their son’s disappearance was suspicious.

On Tuesday, investigators were notified of a body believed to be Williams that was discovered in Craven County.

Evidence led investigators to arrest Williams’ roommate, Norris Dwayne Rochelle Jr.

Rochelle Jr., 23, was charged with murder. He’s in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336)727-2112 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users