Police investigating after body found in Burlington on Broad Street

45-year-old Andrew Daniel was found unresponsive Sunday morning. Daniel’s body was found on Broad Street in Burlington around 7:50 a.m.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are investigating after a person’s body was found on Broad Street in Burlington Sunday morning.

The body of 45-year-old Andrew Daniel was found around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators said officers responded to the report of a cardiac arrest.

If you have any information about Daniel’s death, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

