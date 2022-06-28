Body found in "wooded area" in Climax, deputies say

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said the body of a man was found on the 7300 block of Company Mill Road.

CLIMAX, N.C. — The body of a man was found Tuesday morning in Climax, according to the Guilford County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said they found him in a "densely wooded area" near the 7300 block of Company Mill Road.

Deputies also said a man went missing in the same area Friday, we are not sure if the two are connected. The body has not been identified.

This investigation is ongoing.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more information and the identity of the man found.

