x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Body found in Yadkin County sparks deputy investigation

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said the body has not yet been identified.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A body was found in Yadkin County last Wednesday, according to deputies. 

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said they do not know who the person is and the body was sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for autopsy and identification. 

Deputies said they are reaching out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in this case. 

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336)679-4217.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Other Trending Stories

RELATED: Greensboro woman killed by dogs she was caring for

RELATED: Triad woman dies after man runs into a crowd of runners during race at Grandfather Mountain Highland Games

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Lowe's Home Improvement armed suspect appears in court