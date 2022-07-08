Body found in Yadkin County sparks deputy investigation

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said the body has not yet been identified.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A body was found in Yadkin County last Wednesday, according to deputies.

The Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said they do not know who the person is and the body was sent to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center for autopsy and identification.

Deputies said they are reaching out to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336)679-4217.

