Body found on the side of the road in East bend, deputies say

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office said they found his body on Donnaha Park Road Tuesday.

EAST BEND, N.C. — A man was found dead in East Bend Tuesday.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office got a call to Donnaha Park Road about a man's body on the side of the road. Deputies called NCSBI to the scene to help with the investigation.

Deputies said the man has not been identified as the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this, please contact the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office at (336)679-4217.

