x
Crime

Highly decomposed person found in Greensboro woods

Police said the individual was unidentifiable when they found the body.
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. —

A missing man was discovered heavily decomposed with apparent gunshot wounds in a wooded area in Greensboro on Sept. 28, police said.

Greensboro police said the body was unidentifiable when they originally found him in the wooded area near 1311 South Elm-Eugene Street.

The next day, Roussou Kason Cheek, 39, was reported missing to the Greensboro Behavioral Health Response Team by family members on Sept. 29, according to police.

When Cheek’s family members were reached, police reported they said he was last known to be living in a tent near where the body was found.

Days later, the body was confirmed to be Cheek, police said.

Police said they are investigating the death as a homicide, due to apparent gunshot wounds found on the body.

