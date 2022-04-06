Police identify body found in vacant apartment building in Winston-Salem

A body was found as crews were working on demolishing vacant apartments.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man whose body was found during a vacant apartment building demolition has been identified on Wednesday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department identified a man named Kankanith Dushan Sumanasuriya, 46, as the body found on 909 East Third Street. Police said the apartment building has been vacant for a substantial time period and is a known location where homeless people stay in need of shelter.

Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play.

This investigation is ongoing.