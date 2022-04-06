Police identify body found in vacant apartment building in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man whose body was found during a vacant apartment building demolition has been identified on Wednesday.
The Winston-Salem Police Department identified a man named Kankanith Dushan Sumanasuriya, 46, as the body found on 909 East Third Street. Police said the apartment building has been vacant for a substantial time period and is a known location where homeless people stay in need of shelter.
Investigators said there was no evidence of foul play.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, and crime stoppers at 336-727-2800.