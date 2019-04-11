CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A body found alongside a road in Cleveland County last month has been identified as that of a missing woman.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Ginalyn Brown was reported missing on October 17. She had last been seen walking along Costner Road, the sheriff's office said.

On October 25, investigators located Brown's cellphone on Costner Road. Crews from Cleveland County Emergency Management continued to search along the road and later found a body in the area. The state medical examiner positively identified the remains as Brown.

Officials have not determined the cause of death for Brown. Local and state officials are continuing their investigation into her death.

